Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Baladitya Breaksdown Over Geetu's Behaviour In Captaincy Contenders Task!

The promo showcased Bigg Boss asking the members of the house to contend for a game titled 'Mission Possible,' a captaincy task. Housemates are divided into Red and Blue teams. Whichever team captures and kills the other team members will win and eventually all those contenders have a chance at captaincy.

The upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is going to be a good one, going by the promo released by the makers of the show. The latest promo brought to the fore Baladitya's vulnerability, triggered by none other than his sister-like contestant Geetu.

However, Geetu, Sri Satya, Revanth, and Keerthi were seen in the Red group. While Bigg Boss mentioned that housemates can use both their physical and mental tactics to win the game, Geetu and Sri Satya confiscated the lighter and cigarettes used by Baladitya.

After realizing the same, Baladitya asked for it politely and even told them to win the game decently instead of resorting to cheap tricks. However, when Geetu made sure that he had to exchange the colour badges for acquiring them, Baladitya got devastated.

He broke down and was appalled at the behaviour of Geetu, seconded by Sri Satya. Baladitya was consoled by the rest of the members when he said, "I supported Geetu and treated her like my sister despite many warnings from others." Baladitya felt miserable and distraught. He was in tears after the discussion which caused a bit of an event during the task.

Tune into the Star Maa channel at 10 pm tonight to catch the latest happenings of the reality show. Or, all the episodes of the season are available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.