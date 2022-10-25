Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Chepala Cheruvu Captaincy Task Has The Housemates Bring Out Their Best Yet

In the upcoming episode of the Indian television's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6, the contestants looked beefed up to give their best for winning the captaincy contender task titled, Chepala Cheruvu.

Contenders were asked to safeguard as many fishes as possible in order to become the winners. The game turned ugly, going by the promo released by Star Maa about tonight's (October 25) episode.

According to the promo, Revanth and Inaya were seen discussing their game plan as Revanth suggested Inaya that her performance has to be a comeback for her to the gaming segment. Geetu, Marina, and Rohith got into a fight regarding the task. Srihan, Sri Satya, Faima were shown fighting hard as Geetu was seen trying to push Surya into the pool as part of the game.