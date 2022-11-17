Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Faima & Revanth Engage In A Heated Argument Over Captaincy Is My Goal Task

According to the latest promo,'Captaincy is your goal' is the captaincy task, where a gym ball was to be prevented by the captaincy contestants to be goaled in their arena, in order to win. After a series of agreements, disagreements, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Rohit, and Inaya were approved as the candidates contending for this week's captaincy.

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show entered the 11th week of its run with as many as 10 contestants remaining in the house. On the 74th day, where housemates were given a captaincy task, we could see Adi Reddy getting his hand hurt, Rohit getting disqualified, and Faima unleashing her antics on Revanth.

As part of the game, Adi Reddy was held back by Srihan while Revanth wanted to out him by putting the ball into his goal. In an attempt to escape, Adi Reddy fought severely and hit his left hand to the pole. Prior to this, Revanth was seen warning Adi Reddy that he was hit very hard by him and he remembers it. Rohit was then defeated by Adi Reddy when Inaya threw the ball towards Rohit's goal, and Adi Reddy pushed it away.

On the other hand, Faima, the current captain and Revanth got involved in a heated argument over the game rules. Faima retorted with hand gestures when Revanth accused her of not explaining the rules properly, which didn't go down well with the latter.

When Revanth said, "Faima you better tone down your criticism," she replied, "I don't have as much criticism as you have." Revanth again commented, "If I start criticizing you, you will have to sit down and cry," to which Faima said in a sarcastic tone, "Ohh, I'm scared of your criticism."

Adi Reddy again got upset during the task but this time though he refrained from showing it in physical form like the other week when he threw his mic out.

