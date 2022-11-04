Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Final Round Of Captaincy Battle 'Balloone Mi Badyatha' Begins!

The Captaincy Contender task 'Mission Impossible' came to the last phase, finally, at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. The contenders played their hearts out to win the task and team Red, led by Geetu, containing housemates Revanth, Keerthi, Sri Satya, and Faima among others won the challenge to take part in the finals.

The makers of the show released a promo which focused more on Geetu and Adi Reddy. While Bigg Boss announced that Adi Reddy was undead in the task, he however disqualified him for damaging the mic. Subsequently, Adi was eliminated from contesting for captaincy. Geetu then went and apologized to Adi Reddy but the latter couldn't take it.

Meanwhile, the Red team contenders of the captaincy task were given red coloured balloons as part of the 'Balloone Mi Badyatha' task- the final challenge of captaincy task. They were asked to safeguard their balloon and destroy their opponents'. After the task is done, the new captain for the 10th week will be announced.

Adi Reddy, who was verbal about his disappointment regarding Geetu's behaviour, was really hurt. He told Geetu, "One day, You will be in tears & that is when I remind you what you did to me."

With the recent happenings, viewers are expecting some serious twists and turns in the game show hereafter. They have already expressed disinterest in the current season due to uninteresting games and sloppy behaviour of the contestants. The makers are therefore trying to introduce variety of tasks and giving secret missions to the housemates.

Stay tuned to this page for further updates on the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. The episodes are telecast on Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays. Disney+ Hotstar contains all the episodes of the show to stream.