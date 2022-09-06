Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Geethu Royal Vs Inaya Sultana Clash On Day 2

Geethu Royal, one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show has become the first one to get trolled by the enthusiastic netizens and fans of the humongous reality show. The makers of the show have released a new promo of the upcoming episode which showcased Geethu Royal in yet another version.

On the second day of the show, team members were asked to decide who would be sent to join the Class group and who would be sent to the Trash group. The team of contestants voted accordingly and Baladitya announced that Geethu would join the Class group.

As soon as Geethu was sent into the Class category of people in the house, with the special privileges that she was granted, starts to irritate Inaya, with whom she had a tiff on the very first day after entering the house.

Geethu was seen giving several instructions to Inaya, especially. She was constantly trying to accomplish a task of sorts, given the promo. She first asked Inaya to bring her some water, then a glass of lemon juice, and then asked her to sing a song. When Inaya refused to sing for her and reinstated that she was asked to do only work and not behave at the whims and fancies of the privileged, Geethu immediately asked her to bring a comb. A visibly upset Inaya has suffered a breakdown. Geethu also asked Arohi to bring a bowl and glass of water to wash her hands. She was later seen asking Arohi about who will bring the tissue paper along with it.

