Marina, who saw Geetu hovering around Revanth on his bed trying to steal some fish, told Revanth about it the next morning. Geetu asked Marina why she disclosed that to Revanth. Geetu went on to say, "Even if I lose, even if I have scored the highest, I wouldn't stop playing, I will listen to no one and do my own thing."

Geetu, who was devasted by her performance in the latest captaincy task Chepala Cheruvu, tried to play the game even after the housemates retired for the day. She was keen on making her mark and is in no mood to pay heed to anyone.

Later, Revanth announced through a Task Rule book sent by Bigg Boss that Geetu and Adi Reddy will remain as only Sanchalaks of this task. Housemates started to feel the heat when Geetu came up with a new set of rules that only she approves of and not even Adi Reddy.

Going by the recently released promo, Adi Reddy was trying to convince Geetu to play by the rules but to no avail. Geetu went on to catch the fish and irritate other housemates against the rules, which upset Adi Reddy as well. Baladitya and Geetu who are at loggerheads have become more distant after this game, which is evident by the promo.

Geetu told the housemates to not cover their baskets to protect their fish, which was contradicted by Adi Reddy. However, Geetu tried to support her activities and go on with her thing.

