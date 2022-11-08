Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Sri Satya & Vasanthi Roll On The Floor Fighting In The Captaincy Task!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has entered the 10th week with 12 contestants. The nominations took place on the November 7th episode for the upcoming weekend elimination program. The latest episode has the contestants fighting to win the new captaincy task called 'Snake and Ladder'. Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two teams- a set for the ladders and another for the snakes. He sent heaps of clay/ mud for them to play the task in regular intervals.
The game is about filling the empty blocks of ladders and snakes with the clay. The team has to build their snakes and protect the ladders from each other. After the snake's 'hisss' sound was played, a team member from the snakes will need to go to the ladder team, pick a contestant's ladder and try to steal clay from it to build their snake. While Keerthi ventured out to steal some clay as part of the game's rule, she chose Raj's ladder and tried to win over him. However, she couldn't fulfill her job.