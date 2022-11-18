Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Srihan Gives Up, Revanth Stumbles & Faima Wins Eviction-Free Pass Task?

Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Marina, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Rohit, Revanth, and Raj are the remaining housemates and among them, except for Faima, everyone is in the nomination. However, with another task to get eviction free, Raj escaped the upcoming weekend's elimination by quoting the highest unique number below Rs 5 Lakh.

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has entered into 75th day. With many housemates exiting the house over the two months, the house now has its top ten contestants of the season. After Revanth became the house's captain for the second time in yesterday's captaincy task, Bigg Boss has announced an eviction-free pass task for the contestants in nominations to try their luck.

According to the latest promo, Adi Reddy read out from a task book sent from Bigg Boss announcing Srihan, Faima, and Revanth as the contenders of this particular task to secure the eviction-free pass. The task is about balancing a pole with weights being added to the contestant that housemates do not want to support.

During the task, Adi Reddy and Revanth were again involved in arguments that made the viewers take Adi's side and point fingers at Revanth. Adi Reddy said to Revanth, "Life is not always about winning and you can't even win everything. You will lose some and one has to be ready to accept it."

Adi Reddy began adding weights to Revanth's pole saying that he wants to support Faima. Inaya too supported Faima in the task saying that she always will be on the girls' side. Srihan, who was given more weight along with Revanth couldn't stand and gave up the eviction-free pass by letting go of the pole. Revanth was also seen suffering to balance and support the pole on his neck and arms as other housemates cheered for him.

Meanwhile, Srihan, who pressed the buzzer at Rs 1,50,000 amount was seen talking to Sri Satya about his plan to save her if needed, so that she can be with him for at least another seven days. "I am okay if the amount is deducted from my own money if I get to spend another week with you," said Srihan, to which Sri Satya replied with a smile.