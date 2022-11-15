Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Raj AKA Rajsekhar Saved From Elimination By Winning The Immunity Task!

Unfortunately, all the contestants- Raj, Revanth, Keerthi, Marina, Rohit, Inaya, Sri Satya, and Adi Reddy are in the nominations this week. Except for the captain, Faima, who is already immune to this week's eviction is the only contestant without nomination.

According to the promo, Bigg Boss announced an immunity task for the contestants to get saved from the upcoming week's elimination. The task is to quote the highest unique value below the allotted cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh amount, which will be deducted from it, during the finals, if the contestant wins.

Bigg Boss ordered the housemates to not discuss the figure they would like to quote in their cheques with others. But, Sri Satya was disqualified for disobeying the rule. Bigg Boss immediately disqualified her from the game, as one can see from the promo of tonight's episode.

However, it is leaked that Raj won the immunity power and got saved from this week's nominations.

Meanwhile, Adi Reddy opined that contestants who fear eviction and quote the highest possible number to win the immunity task are not worthy of staying in the Bigg Boss house.

Revanth, while dropping his cheque inside the box said, "I am confident of my win, but at the same time I am sure I wouldn't be eliminated. So I'm quoting this number."

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends with Nagarjuna, to watch the show. The entire episodes of the season are available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming.