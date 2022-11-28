The 12th-week elimination process sent home contestant Raj AKA Rajsekhar from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 house. He was the 12th contestant apparently to leave the house and he played a safe game throughout his runtime in Telugu Television's biggest reality show.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's How Much Raj Took Home For His 12 Weeks Stint Inside The House!
Raj was a budding model. He worked as an office boy in an organization before he decided to pursue his dreams. He started getting small opportunities as a model for shopping mall advertisements and television advertisements. He was given a golden opportunity in the form of Bigg Boss 6 and he became well-known to the two Telugu states. For his participation in the reality game show, Raj was offered a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per week. For his entire duration of 12 weeks inside the house, Raj was reportedly paid about Rs 2,40,000.
Raj has not spoken anything about his next plans as of now and is keen on spending time with his family until a few days. He rejected Faima's offer of an Eviction-free pass and came out of the house. However, we hope Raj will get flooded now with opportunities that hid earlier from him. He played well and although unable to make an impact on the viewers, he made good friends with the housemates. Not being active during tasks, not giving exciting content to the show, not being nominated for three weeks in a row have caused Raj's elimination from the game show.
So far Marina, Baladitya, Vasanthi, Geetu, Surya, Sudeepa, Arjun Kalyan, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Shaani, Abhinayasri have left the house in the elimination process.
Faima, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Revanth, Rohit, Sri Satya, Keerthi, and Inaya are in the house now and are going to fight hard to get into the semi-finals of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. Stay tuned to the Star Maa channel to watch the everyday episode of the game show at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. Alternatively, the episodes are available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
