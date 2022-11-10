Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth To Get A Red Card For Unruly Behaviour During Tasks In The House?

According to the latest buzz from the insiders, we hear that Revanth, who was shown a Yellow warning card by the show's host Nagarjuna during the last weekend episode, will likely get called out again for his behaviour while playing the tasks. Nagarjuna is said to be presenting Revanth with a Red card- which suggests elimination or a severe scenario, for his game strategies and personal characteristics.

Tollywood's one of the most popular playback singers Revanth, who won the Indian Idol singing reality show has become one of the most annoying contestants in the season 6 of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. The professional singer has been receiving feedback and negative remarks for his harsh, unruly, and maniac-like behaviour inside the house, especially during tasks. He gets angry, yells at people, throws tantrums and challenges at the drop of a hat.

Revanth is known for provoking other people besides exhibiting superiority among the rest. In the latest Snakes & Ladders captaincy task, Revanth was seen getting offended by a simple correction made by Sri Satya to get away from her head (as part of protecting the contents of a task). At another point, he got into a heated argument with Adi Reddy, enraging him.

Revanth is one contestant along with Geetu to get nominated every week for behavioural issues in the house by other housemates. Infact, he and Inaya get more nominations every week. But, Revanth always gets more support in the form of public votes and is being saved from eliminations. With the ongoing trend of unexpected eliminations, Revanth might be the housemate to get evicted very soon. However, he is considered one among the top five finalists and most probably rumoured to be winner of the show, according to his fans and Bigg Boss show's ardent viewers.

Revanth might be evicted from the house, sent to the secret room, or just be saved like every other week so far-but there is a clear concern regarding his abusive kind of behaviour and hurling harsh remarks. All the housemates opine that Revanth needs personal help. Nagarjuna as a host has tried to convince Revanth to reduce his aggression several times to no avail.

Stay tuned to Star Maa channel on weekdays at 10 pm and 9 pm on weekends to watch the action of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. The episodes are also available on Disney+ Hotstar to stream.