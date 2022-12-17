Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Runner-Up Srihan's Remuneration For The Reality Show

Srihan, one of the finalists of the Bigg Boss Season 6 is all set to become the runner of the season if the leaks on social media platforms are anything to go by. There is no concrete information about how much the runner-up will bag in the form of prize money or rewards, Srihan has been roped in for a decent amount of remuneration.

According to the information, Srihan, whose partner Siri Hanmanth was seen in the earlier season of the Bigg Boss show, is offered Rs 50,000 per week for his participation in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show. All-in-all, even if the runner-up perks are to be excluded, Srihan is going to return home with an amount of Rs 7.50 Lakh.

Srihan is a contestant who always plays a safe game. He doesn't want to take a stand, doesn't want to get involved in controversies, and is a low-key person, who fears elimination. He sustained the season with no big efforts from his side except for opportunity and luck.

