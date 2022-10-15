Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Sixth Week Elimination: Sudeepa Packs Her Bags; Leaves The House!

The sixth-weekend episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has arrived and it is time for one of the contestants in the danger zone of nominations to go home. For the sixth week, Sudeepa has left the house permanently ending her stint in the biggest Telugu reality show. Contestants Marina, Rajsekhar, Baladitya, Srihan, Sri Satya, Sudeepa, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Geetu have been nominated for this week.

The latest voting results favored Srihan, Adi Reddy, Baladitya, Geetu, Sri Satya, and Keerthi have scored a decent amount of public votes. Marina, Raj, and Sudeepa have less number of votes against their names. It was earlier reported that one of Sudeepa and Raj will leave the house. While Sudeepa occupies a good screen time on the game show telecast, Raj pretty much has nothing to do in the house. He is one of the weaklings, as told by Geetu. Raj is laid back and was never seen putting out his solid self in the fore.

One can stream the entire episodes of Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar all around the clock. The weekend episodes where the host Nagarjuna interacts with the housemates are usually fun-filled with a hint of tension and emotional moments. While the contestants are made to take part in several games and tasks, in the end, one of them has to leave the house.