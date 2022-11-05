Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Sri Satya Becomes The Captain After 'Mission Impossible' Task In The 10th Week!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house is happening right now, of all the reality shows in Telugu. With vigorous tasks and disputes among housemates, the upcoming episodes are luring the viewers of the show for more.

The 'Balloone Mi Badyatha' segment, the last one in the Mission Impossible captaincy task led to the new captain of the house- Sri Satya. Sri Satya has been eyeing captaincy since the beginning, and she could do it in the 10th week.