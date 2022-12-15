Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Sri Satya Faces Mid-Week Elimination; Fails To Enter The Grand Finale! Advertisement

There are just three days until the finale of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. The season, which earned so much negativity for various aspects began on September 4 on the Star Maa channel with as many as 21 contestants entering the house. By the final and 15th week, there are 6 housemates inside and one among them is going to be evicted in the December 15 (Thursday) episode. According to the available information, the unlucky contestant who is going to get evicted from the show a step away from becoming the finalist is none other than Sri Satya. The small-screen actress managed to win the hearts of people through her cute looks and attitude. Having acted in about three teleserials so far, Sri Satya's personal life story is heart-wrenching. She is also the breadwinner of her family consisting of a wheel-chair bound mother. Although initially it was rumoured one among Rohit and Keerthi might leave the house during the mid-week elimination, which directly depended on the votes cast by the public, the latest leaks suggest otherwise.

According to a report carried out by Sakshi Post, Sri Satya is confirmed as the contestant to have been eliminated and prevented from becoming the finalist. Over the last couple of days, Bigg Boss had the housemates take a look at their emotional and beautiful journey in the house through surprising audio-video visuals and photographs. While everything was going well for them, the least they could expect is to get eliminated during the last round.

So far about 14 contestants have gone home in every week's elimination episode. Revanth, Rohit, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, and Srihan are the housemates who are the top-five finalists. Srihan became the first finalist of the season by winning the Ticket to Finale task.

Tune into Star Maa to catch the latest episode to see the elimination of Sri Satya tonight at 10 pm. Alternatively, the entire episodes of the show are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.