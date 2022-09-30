Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Arohi And Sudeepa Score Lowest Number Of Votes For Week 4!

They all have played their level best for the captaincy task while some of them in the nominations have tried to convince others to give them a chance for the sake of escaping elimination. Bigg Boss later displayed pictures and videos from Revanth's wife's baby shower event. Everybody in the house got emotional.

The fourth week at the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 House was intense. The game show has contestants picking up themselves to bring out their best as far as the tasks are concerned. Broken trusts, new friendships, bondings, and allegations were all part of the housemates' routine.

In this week's nominations are contestants Arohi, Sudeepa, Revanth, Inaya Sultana, Srihan, Geetu Royal, Raj Sekhar, RJ Surya, and Arjun Kalyan. One among them will be leaving the house in the upcoming weekend's episode with host Nagarjuna.

According to the voting results available online, as on September 30, Sudeepa is the one who scored fewer votes (1910). Arohi Rao is only a little better than Sudeepa with 1931 votes. Like every week, Revanth, and Inaya Sultana are leading the voting list with the highest number of votes followed by Srihan, Keerthi, and Geetu Royal. Arjun Kalyan, Raj Shekar, and RJ Surya are doing average in terms of votes.

So far, Shaani, Abhinayasri, and Neha Chowdary have left the house in the earlier weeks. Tune into Star Maa every day at 10 pm for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 and alternatively, stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar. On weekends, the show will be telecast from 9 pm onwards.