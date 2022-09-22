Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Inaya Or Neha Likely To Get Evicted From The House In The Third Week!

Therefore, the contestants have stepped up and tried to push their limits as far as the tasks are concerned. They are getting close to each other since they got habituated to living together without other deviations. They are forming groups, making friendships, and are already gossiping. The tasks and games Bigg Boss directs them to play are becoming challenging for them mentally and physically.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has caught up with the enthusiastic viewers after its second week with the players intensifying their performances. The contestants of the Bigg Boss house were lashed out at by the show's host Akkineni Nagarjuna during last week's weekend elimination episode. Nagarjuna expressed severe disappointment about the housemates who are contributing absolutely nothing to the game show, which is designed to create entertainment in a full-fledged way.

However, the third-week eliminations have come across as a shock to the contestants as well as viewers. Revanth, Srihan, Geetu, Baladitya, Chanti, Vasanthi, Arohi, Neha, and Inaya Sultana are the nominated contestants for the third week. One among them will have to pack their bags and leave the house in the upcoming weekend episode.

The latest voting results of the contestants have depicted Inaya as the contestant with a low number of votes in her support. Only about 5 % of people have voted for her while Neha is just a bit better than Inaya. Arohi stood third from below in the people's voting results graph, as on September 22.

Ironically, Revanth, who has been getting the maximum number of votes for elimination every week is the first participant to be saved with the number of votes in support of him. This week too, Revanth got a whopping 30.07 % of public votes, prompting his safe place in the game.

On the other hand, Srihan, Geetu, and Baladitya are also getting good public support while Chanti and Vasanthi are lagging.