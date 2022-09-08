Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Voting Results: Inaya Sultana Or Abhinayashree Might Get Eliminated In Week 1?

Indian Idol winner, singer Revanth, who was part of the show got nominated as many as eight times by the contestants. He was followed by Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, and Faima. For being in the trash category, Abhinayasree and Arohi were already in the nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 nominations were held on the 3rd day, where the housemates were asked to stamp the names of the contestants they want to nominate on a paper, and flush it in a commode set up for the same. The nominations have shocked not just the housemates, but also the viewers.

However, according to the latest voting results buzz, singer Revanth, despite receiving the highest number of nominations, is seemingly gaining more votes from the public to be saved from the elimination. Along with Revanth, Chanti and Faima are also getting good number of votes from the public.

Reportedly, as on September 9, 5.30 pm, Revanth got as many as 7062 votes followed by Faima, who secured 5999 votes. Sri Satya gained about 3688 votes. Chanti is in fourth place with 2778 votes. Abhinayashree, Arohi, and Inaya Sultana are in the eliminations due to their participation in the trash category. Sadly for them, Abhinayashree and Inaya are lacking behind in terms of winning public votes. Inaya stood last in the list with 1474 votes while Abhinaya is just a bit better with four more votes than Inaya. In all possibilities, one among either one of them is likely going to leave the house in the very first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be aired on Star Maa at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The show can be streamed simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar.