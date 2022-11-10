Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Marina Or Vasanthi To Get Eliminated From The House?

Interestingly, except for Rohit, Raj, and the week's captain Sri Satya, all the other housemates- Revanth, Faima, Inaya, Baladitya, Keerthi, Marina, Adi Reddy, Srihan, and Vasanthi are in the nominations.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu shocked everyone in the ninth week by evicting Geetu, one of the remarkable performers of the house. After RJ Surya, it was Geetu's elimination that came in as a surprise. As the upcoming weekend is approaching, which contestant will bid goodbye to the house forever will be revealed by the host Nagarjuna, towards the end of the Sunday's episode.

Revanth always tops the list of voting results, no matter what's going on with him inside the house. This week too, he scored 2460 votes, which is 21.8 %. Surprisingly, it was Inaya who stood second in line with 2319 votes. Inaya's performance in the tasks, her give-back attitude might have struck a chord with the viewers of the show, prompting them their votes. Srihan is the third contestant to top the voting results chart with 1374 votes.

Adi Reddy scored 1304 votes while Keerthi and Faima followed the list with 825 and 797 votes respectively. Baladitya scored 785 votes, Marina scored 780 votes, and Vasanthi is the least on the list with only 641 votes.

However, the eviction process is not entirely based on the voting results from the public. Makers of the show take into consideration several factors like the contestant's popularity inside and outside the house, their reputation, sportiveness, hard work, and behaviour, before selecting a contestant to eliminate.

Revanth's aggressiveness is growing day- by- day, and in the captaincy task of 'Snakes & Ladders', Adi Reddy and Revanth had a heated argument in which Revanth hurled harsh words at Adi. While coming to the tasks, Revanth outperforms everyone but his game is always sidelined by his attitude and harsh behaviour and words he uses throughout.

Stay tuned to Star Maa on weekends at 9 pm and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the episodes of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show. The contestant elimination program will happen on weekends. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.