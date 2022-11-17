Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: One Among Sri Satya And Marina Might Leave The House This Week!

This week too, except for Faima, the captain of the house, the rest of the housemates are in the nominations. However, Bigg Boss introduced an immunity task to prevent one of the nominated contestants from eviction. By quoting the highest fancy number below Rs 5 Lakh, Raj secured the immunity task for the week. Now that Raj and Faima are excluded from elimination, the rest of them are still in a danger zone.

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show has completed half of the season; retaining the top 10 contestants. The show has been getting a lukewarm response from the viewers but is continuing to trend. Last week's elimination was shocking to many with Baladitya and Vasanthi getting evicted.

According to the latest public voting trends, Revanth secured the highest number of votes as usual and stood on top of the list with 16.74 % votes. Inaya followed with 15.3 % in second place, and Keerthi stood third with 13.19 %.

Advertisement

Housemate Srihan scored votes accounting for 11.59%, Sri Satya got 11.12 %, Rohit secured 10.17%, Adi Reddy got 9.78%, and Marina got 9.29%.

However, the buzz has it that this week, for the 11th-week nominations, one among Sri Satya or Marina could pack their bags and bid goodbye to the house. While the house opines that Keerthi will be the one to leave the house, the news outside has other information. However, until and unless the elimination takes place on the weekend episode with the host Nagarjuna, nothing is confirmed.

So far Abhinayasri, Shaani, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Sudeepa, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Geetu, Baladitya, and Vasanthi left the house in the eviction program.

Stay tuned to Star Maa to catch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Season 6. Alternatively, the entire episodes of the show are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.