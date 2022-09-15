Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Voting Results: Shaani, Rajsekhar, Abhinayasri Get Less Number Of Votes!

The second week nomination process of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house have Shaani Salmon, Faima, Revanth, Marina and Rohit, Adi Reddy, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya, and Rajsekhar in the danger zone. Any of these contestants might pack their bags and leave the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house in the upcoming weekend, ending their stint in the reality show.

However, the voting results from viewers and fans of the contestants as well as the TV show can change their fates. According to the recent voting results percentage, Revanth, who was nominated in the first and second weeks, is racing ahead in securing the highest number of votes from the public. He scored about 12995 votes which is about 32.33 % as on September 15, 5.30 pm. He is followed by Faima, Marina and Rohit.