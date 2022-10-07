The following contestants were nominated this week: Bala Aditya, Faima, Marina, Chanti, Inaya, Vasanthi, Arjun, and Adi. The nomination process was different this time. Contestants were paired up, and from each pair one person had to be nominated. The two had to argue with each other and convince the other person to get nominated.

The voting results for the fifth week have been out online, and it appears that Adi Reddy and Arjun Kalyan are in danger.

This is how the contestants were paired up: Bala Aditya and Raj Sekhar; Faima and Surya; Marina and Rohit; Chanti and Keerthi; Inaya and Shrihan; Vasanthi and Sudeepa; Arjun and Srisatya; Adi Reddy and Revanth.

The voting results have revealed that Bala Aditya stands at the top of the list. The numbers are as follows.

Bala Aditya - 712 votes

Faima - 617 votes

Marina - 577 votes

Chanti - 550 votes

Inaya - 520 votes

Vasanthi - 519 votes

Arjun- 500 votes

Adi - 470 votes

Although Adi has been captain once, and is a bit more active in the house, Arjun has a slight edge over Adi in terms of votes. Looks like he would get a chance to prove himself and continue in the house like he wanted to. It would be interesting to see how Sri Satya reacts if he gets evicted this week.

In comparison with Arjun and Adi, Vasanthi and Inaya are relatively safer. However, it is quite possible that they might eviction. Let's wait the weekend to know more.