Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanth Said I Chose Fame Over Money; Takes An Indirect Dig At Srihan

Singer LV Revanth, popular as Revanth won the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu trophy in the grand finale that was aired on December 18. The 105 days show of season 6 began on September 4 with as many as 21 contestants entering the Bigg Boss 6 house.After being declared the winner, Revanth was received amid cheers by his family, friends, and fans in Hyderabad. There was a celebratory mood around his house as fans arranged a welcome stage, a cake, and a podium for him to speak and address them. He was welcomed home with lots of hungama in the form of music and dance.Also Read: Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Winner Revanths Total Prize Money, Remuneration, Perks Listed Out!Speaking to the YouTube media channels, Revanth expressed, I miss the Bigg Boss house and the affection. I am blessed with a Lakshmi Devi (daughter) and I won the cup. I thank the media darlings for your support and encouragement. I and Srihan are both good friends and we are both winners. But I won the title and it is permanent. Money can be earned and spent. When you have fame, it is easy to earn money. I have the fame as the seasons winner and I can do so much now, said Revanth, when questioned about how he feels about Srihan, the runner-up, and his friend.Further, he added, I lost Rs 40 Lakh for the cup and that is a sad thing but I have stuck to my word. Srihans father earlier said No to the suitcase offer but then they went back. But I stood on my word about winning the title. I want my name to appear on google when someone goes back and searches for the seasons winner.Also Read: Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Ex-Contestants Compelled Srihan To Opt For Suitcase Prize Money, Heres Why!Revanth said, I am a stubborn person and I stick to my words. People discouraged me. Along with the quarantine period, I was there for 120 days. But when I was playing the game, all of them were scared to disturb me. I never spoke badly about anyone even if they did behind me. That is Revanths character.He further added that a person like Raj, who was against me from the beginning said that Revanth Is The winner and, I like it when you win the show said Adi Reddy, a top reviewer, which is enough.