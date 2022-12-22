Breaking! Bigg Boss Telugu 7 To Feature Selected Contestants From All The Previous Seasons? Find Out!
The world's biggest reality show on Telugu Television, Bigg Boss 6, concluded on December 18 with Singer Revanth as the winner and Srihan as the runner-up. The season was hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and is said to be the least entertaining of all the previous seasons. The show garnered the lowest TRP ratings and is considered a flop. However, immediately after its conclusion, speculations about Bigg Boss 7 Telugu are rife.
According to the available information from insider sources, the contestants of season 7 are going to be a mix of new ones and participants from the earlier seasons, it is learned. The season will likely begin in the first half of the upcoming year.
The contestants will be a mix of seniors and newcomers, to spice up things and make the reality show more entertaining. An Instagram page dedicated exclusively to the Bigg Boss Telugu updates reported contestant Vasanthi's friend Ananya was approached. A girl named Siri Stazie, who hit headlines by asking for a hug from Ram Gopal Varma is also offered an opportunity, we hear.
Although these are just speculations, we are unsure if the updates might turn true, as each contestant has to undergo a thorough interview process in three levels. They are then made to disclose their details and sign a detailed and lengthy agreement.
In addition, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 will have a new host as Akkineni Nagarjuna stepped down from his duties. Actor-Producer Rana Daggubati was approached earlier and Nandamuri Balakrishna is also now rumoured to be offered a lucrative remuneration to be the season's host.
Bigg Boss Telugu seasons have given rise to so many contestants who made it big in the Television industry. They have earned a great platform to showcase themselves and have become quite popular through the show. Many of them are eager to get on board for this reality show.
