Bigg Boss Day 57 Highlights: Geetu Cries Inconsolably Over Adi Reddy's Probable Exit From The Show!

Well, the Sunday episode was rather fun initially as housemates waved goodbyes to RJ Surya, who was evicted from the house on Saturday's episode. However, there was still ambiguity over the safety of staying back of the other nominated contestants.

A surprising incident took place on the last episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. It concerns none other than the fuss-making, over enthusiastic housemate Geetu. Geetu, who is known for being detached was seen crying inconsolably throughout the episode, fearing the elimination of Adi Reddy.

As the proceedings of the game continued in this format- a fun game of guessing, giving tags, saving one contestant- by the end of the show, only two contestants are left to be saved. Housemates and viewers are of the opinion that there might be double elimination this week as Surya was expelled on Saturday's episode itself.

Advertisement

However, when it was the turn of Marina and Adi Reddy, Geetu was hit very emotionally. She cried continuously holding onto Adi Reddy's hands, expressing her feelings.

A weeping Geetu said, "Nobody will understand me if u go Adi Reddy. Nuv Povadhu Adi Reddy, Bigg Boss vallu vellamanna vellodu, nuv velipothe naku support chese vallu stand teskune vallu undaru e house lo." "You are my gift from Bigg Boss Adi Reddy. Please stay back, don't go," added Geetu.

To calm her down, Adi Reddy reacted, "Please don't cry Geetu. If there is negativity, we will go and if not, we will continue the game. This is all part of the game and you know it better. If I am going, I don't want to go seeing you crying. "

Meanwhile, Marina, who is also unsafe at that point of time was seen telling Rohit that she will send him good clothes after going home. Rohit, without remorse or a hint of sadness replied, "Formals are okay for me on Saturdays but send something good for Sundays," which made the housemates present there burst out in laughter.

Geetu then didn't want to open her eyes when Nagarjuna asked both Adi Reddy and Marina to hit a pot with a stick to see who is lucky among them. She was seen diligently praying and making vows to God as to save Adi Reddy.

Later, when both the contestants cracked open the pots, it was revealed that they are both saved from this week's elimination process. Nagarjuna appreciated all the housemates for their sportiveness and game spirit in the last week.

He assured them that next week wouldn't be the same and warned them. Baladitya, won special appreciation from housemates and Nagarjuna.