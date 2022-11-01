Bigg Boss Day 58: Argument Between Adi Reddy And Inaya Sultana Steals The Show!

Bigg Boss placed an effigy in front of every contestant in the house and asked them to place a clay pot on the head of the effigy. Housemates should crack it with a baseball bat after giving the reasons for elimination.

The nomination process in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house on the last episode is quite entertaining. For ardent fans of the show and this season, these nominations turned out meaty enough. Ironically, after being evicted from the house, Surya has become the topic inside the house, especially during nominations.

Geetu nominated Marina and stated that her statements are contradictory. She opined Marina has no clarity over the game. She nominated Rohit for being a confused person. Marina and Geetu had a lengthy discussion over the process.

Revanth nominated Inaya for using an objectionable word after she picked him for the same earlier. Inaya argued so much and irked everybody. He then nominated Keerthi.

Advertisement

Adi Reddy took Inaya's name first. He termed her as the fake contestant and alleged that she ruined Surya. "Inaya plays double games and is always ready to cross over her own friends," he said. He opined that Inaya has been planning her game in a way that she should last long alleging that she is playing with a winner mindset and qualities. A frustrated Inaya then claimed that she has winner qualities and is the winner. Then he picked Revanth for the nomination process as his second choice.

Marina took Sri Satya's name as the latter was referring to her as a couple playing together. She nominated Geetu for not being appropriate as Sanchalak and taking away their fish. Geetu apologized for it.

Sri Satya was chosen by Baladitya as his first nomination and he made his decision to nominate Faima next. Keerthi nominated Geetu for her bad job as a Sanchalak. She then took Revanth's name and engaged in a heated argument.

Rohit nominated Geetu for always taking a dig at him on the personal level. He then nominated Sri Satya for alleging that he and Marina are playing in coordination despite being paired up with other contestants.

Vasanthi nominated Geetu for the same reason for disrespecting the rules while doing the Sanchalak job. She then nominated Revanth.

Adi Reddy and Inaya's argument during Inaya's turn to nominate had gained more popularity and generated laughter. Their serious argument was made hilarious by Adi Reddy, who beat her on several points. Inaya, who put up a strong face and countered everybody, became vulnerable at the end. She had a breakdown.

Srihan spoke very less during the nomination process but took it out on Inaya for what she has been doing with him over the weeks. He however made people laugh with his silly facial expressions to Inaya's counters.

At the end of the ninth week nomination process, Geetu, Rohit, Marina, Sri Satya, Faima, Inaya, Revanth, Baladitya, and Keerthi were in the race to get eliminated. Raj, Vasanthi, and Srihan are safe this week.

Tune into Star Maa on weekdays at 10 pm and at 9 pm on weekends. Stream the entire episodes of the reality show on Disney+ Hotstar.