Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants List With Photos: Shani Salmon, Srihan, Sri Satya And Others Might Participate!

The most awaited Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 is ready to roll. The season is all set to begin from September 4 with the host Akkineni Nagarjuna inviting and introducing the contestants one by one into the specially erected Bigg Boss set at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The show will be aired on Maa TV and simultaneously will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Although several names did the rounds on the social media about the possible list of contestants for this season, the list is being updated every now and then . However, with just two days for the show to begin, we have chanced upon an almost final list of this year's participants.

The probable names include several social media influencers, anchors, and television actors, among others.