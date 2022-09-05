Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Remuneration: Check Out Complete Salary Deets Here!

The most awaited Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 arrived in style on September 4. The season's host, Nagarjuna invited all the 21 contestants into the house, a lavishly erected set in the Annapurna studios, where they all are locked inside with no connections with the outside world.
As the show kick-started, the meme pages and enthusiastic followers of Bigg Boss have come up with the topic of the contestants' remuneration for Bigg Boss 6. According to a few leading entertainment websites, the remuneration details are as follows:
Sudeepa
Or popularly known as Pinky from Venkatesh's Nuvu Naku Nachav, has appeared in several teleserials before disappearing from public glare. However, she took the opportunity to get back in action with Bigg Boss 6. She is being paid Rs 25,000 as remuneration.
Srihan
Srihan, who was popular as former contestant Siri's boyfriend more than for his professional life is a model and tv actor. He too is receiving an amount of Rs 50,000 per week.
Neha Chowdary
The anchor-turned- TV actress who hails from a sports background made it to the show with her unique gymnast skills and talent. She was recognized for her hosting skills during IPL in Mumbai. She is charging Rs 20,000.
Chalaki Chanti
Chalaki Chanti is one of the Tollywood's comedian who has appeared in several mainstream films and entertained the viewers with a popular comedy show Jabardast before coming to the Bigg Boss. He is taking Rs 50,000 as remuneration per week.
Sri Sathya
Model-turned-TV actress Sri Sathya entered the house following a dance performance. She is said to have been charging Rs 30,000 per week.
Arjun Kalyan
Arjun, who completed MS in the USA returned to India after persuing a course in Acting from a Film Academy in New York. He acted in several low-budget films. He is taking home Rs 20,000.
Geethu
Chittooru Chirutha AKA Geethu Royal is an RJ, critic, reviewer, insta influencer and what not? The firebrand is already dashing ahead with her unique slang and attitude. She is earning Rs 25,000 per week.
Abhinaya Sri
Dancer, daughter of dancer Anuradha, Abhinaya entered Tollywood and shook the industry with 'A Ante Amalapuram' song. She has done quite a few songs and roles in Telugu films before refraining from Telugu industry. She has become a full-time YouTuber and is making her own mark. She is charging Rs 20,000 per week.
Marina Abraham
TV actress Marina, who is in the house along with her husband Rohith is a household name. She is charging Rs 35,000 per week.
Rohith
Television actor and model Rohith, who entered the house as the jodi, Marina's husband is taking home Rs 45,000 per week.
Baladitya
The child artist-turned-hero Baladitya has been missing in action for a few years and he is waiting for the right opportunity like Bigg Boss to bounce back into limelight. He is charging Rs 45,000 per week.
Vasanthi
The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of the female lead in Sampoornesh Babu's film Cauliflower. She is also the heroine of Wanted Pandugad. Vasanthi too is taking Rs 25,000 each per week.
Shaini Salmon
The character artist who rose to fame through Rajamouli's Sye movie is in the game show and is taking home Rs 30,000 for his duration of stay in the house.
Inaya Sultana
This social media influencer gained instant popularity with just one video of her meeting with none other than RGV. She was seen dancing with RGV in a red ensemble and the video went viral. Like how Ariyana Glory became a contestant in Bigg Boss 5 due to RGV, this season, Inaya was in the house courtesy RGV. She is taking home Rs 15,000 a week.
RJ Surya
Mimicry artist, comedian, RJ, and show host RJ Surya was offered Rs 40,000.
Faima
Jabardasth comedian Faima, who rose to popularity and riches from humble household is charging Rs 25,000 a week to stay inside the house.
Adi Reddy
A successful YouTuber from the public, Adi Reddy has made it to the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. He is being paid Rs 30,000 as the remuneration.
Rajasekhar
He started his career as an office boy and took up small modeling assignments, worked on his physique and histrionics to become a model and subsequently a TV actor. He is taking home about Rs 20,000.
Arohi Rao
Arohi is a model-turned-actress who appeared in a few television serials. She is charging Rs 15,000 per week for her stay in the house.
Revanth
Indian Idol winner, Revanth, who entered the house as the last contestant is the highest paid participant of the game show and is reportedly receiving a paycheque of Rs 60,000 per week during his stint at the Bigg Boss house.
- Ghost Teaser Starring Nagarjuna Under The Direction of Praveen Sattaru Will Be Launched On July 9!
- Brahmastra's New Teaser Out: Glimpses Of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna & Mouni Roy Have Us Thrilled
- Bangarraju: Makers Unveil First Look And Teaser Updates Of Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya Starrer!
- Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Bangaraju Birthday Special Poster Revealed
- Akkineni Nagarjuna Was Never Interested In Making Comeback In Bollywood; Says He Didn't Crave For Acceptance
- Bigg Boss Telugu 4: List Of Contestants For This Season Rumoured To Participate In The Show
- Coronavirus Song Out! Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna Starrer Track Is A Guiding Light For All
- Nagarjuna Rejects Manam Rumors
- Nagarjuna's New Business Titled As Manam
- ANR Lives On: Rare And Unseen Pics Of The Legendary King
- Who Is The Best Telugu Actor Of 2014?
- Telugu Stars To Come Under One Roof For Memu Saitham