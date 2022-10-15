Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 40 Highlights: Surya Is The New Captain Of The House!

The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show has an interesting captaincy task. Contestants were asked to vote between two sets of contenders to choose their captain. By the final round, the housemates are asked to vote between Rohith and Surya. Marina also voted for Surya citing that he needs a chance to prove his talent. With more votes in his bank, Surya was elected as the captain.

During the process of 'Akharivaraku Aagani Parugu' task, Faima, Keerthi and Rohith were seen fighting for the ball but the twist was given by Sudeepa, who took hold of the ball and placed it in Rohith's basket. Faima and Inaya argued over the game plan.