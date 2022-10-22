Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 47: Vasanthi Voted As The Disastrous Housemate; She And Surya Win A Challenge

Arjun chose Revanth, Vasanthi and Marina picked Geetu as the disastrous performer. Sri Sathya nominated Revanth, and Surya picked Vasanthi as a disaster. Geetu then chose Vasanthi as the disastrous housemate.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to pick a candidate who they think is a disaster in the entire house. They are asked to give a badge saying 'Disaster'.

From the losing team, members have earlier picked up chits to elect the person for the nomination but later discussed and announced Vasanthi as the candidate to get nominated.

Raj picked Marina for the task. Revanth picked Vasanthi and they both had a prolonged discussion. Inaya chose Surya and gave him a reason. Srihan then picked Marina as a disaster housemate. Adi Reddy then selected Vasanthi as the disastrous housemate. Faima then went with Marina.

For getting more disaster badges, Vasanthi was sent to Jail. Later, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu, Sri Sathya, and Vasanthi argued over how Vasanthi mistook Geetu as the cause for her nomination. Arjun Kalyan apologized to Geetu following the discussion.

Later, in the Dazzler challenge, every girl in the house was asked to pick a male contestant to paint their nails in a more creative way to win a hamper at the end of the challenge.

Inaya chose Srihan, Keerthi chose Arjun Kalyan, Geetu chose Adi Reddy, Sri Sathya's nails were painted by Revanth, Raj was painting the nails of Faima, and Baladitya was seen painting the nails of Marina. Surya paired up with Vasanthi.

Rohit acted as the sanchalak of this task. He pr onounced Surya and Vasanthi as the winners. Vasanthi took part in the task from inside the jail. Both winners received two separate hampers containing several make-up products. Vasanthi and Arjun Kalyan were seen bitching about a housemate who they think has been manipulating everybody.