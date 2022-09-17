Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination Week 2: Abhinayashree Might Face Eviction

So, the second week will definitely have an elimination as it's unlikely that there are no eliminations in two consecutive weeks. It is possible, but probably not this early in the season.

The first week's elimination was skipped in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, and Nagarjuna explained that it was to give people some time to settle down. He added that this won't necessarily apply to other seasons.

The following contestants were nominated for the second week's elimination: Rajsekhar, Shaani, Abhinayashree, Rohit and Marina, Faima, Geetu, Adi Reddy, and Revanth.

Geetu and Revanth grab a lot of attention and are presumably safe compared to the others. Rohit and Marina, Faima, and Adi Reddy are likely to receive higher votes and be saved. The likely candidates for elimination are Rajsekhar, Shaani, and Abhinayashree.

Rajsekhar and Shaani have been warned of not being active enough in the house. Abhinayashree has come to the far end of the elimination road once, in the previous week. Abhinayashree and Inaya were the last two contestants to be declared safe in the first week. If the elimination had not been skipped one of them would have definitely left the house. And since Inaya is not on the nomination list this week, Abhinayashree is very likely to be evicted.

If not Abhinayashree for some reason, it could be Shaani, as Rajsekhar was relatively a bit more active this week. Shaani was nominated by three people, while Rajsekhar was nominated by only one person. But the bet is on Abhinayashree and it is expected that she would not continue in the house for the third week.