The first week's elimination was skipped in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, and Nagarjuna explained that it was to give people some time to settle down. He added that this won't necessarily apply to other seasons.

So, the second week will definitely have an elimination as it's unlikely that there are no eliminations in two consecutive weeks. It is possible, but probably not this early in the season.

The following contestants were nominated for the second week's elimination: Rajsekhar, Shani, Abhinayashree, Rohit and Marina, Faima, Geetu, Adi Reddy, and Revanth.

Geetu and Revanth grab a lot of attention and are presumably safe compared to the others. Rohit and Marina, Faima, and Adi Reddy are likely to receive higher votes and be saved. The probable candidates for elimination are Rajsekhar, Shani, and Abhinayashree.

Rajsekhar and Shani have been warned of not being active enough in the house. Abhinayashree has come to the far end of the elimination road once, in the previous week. Abhinayashree and Inaya were the last two contestants to be declared safe in the first week. If the elimination had not been skipped one of them would have definitely left the house. And since Inaya is not on the nomination list this week, Abhinayashree is very likely to be evicted.

If not Abhinayashree for some reason, it could be Shani, as Rajsekhar was relatively a bit more active this week. Shaani was nominated by three people while Rajsekhar was nominated by only one person. But the bet is on Abhinayashree and it is expected that she would not continue in the house for the third week.

Update: First promo of the day has released and it shows Nagarjuna lashing out at a set of contestants for being inactive and not playing the game the way its meant to be played. He was quite harsh with his feedback. The session was quite elaborate that it probably is not a joke, but is real feedback.

Srisatya was asked if she would have been upset if her plate was snatched the way her baby was snatched in the task. Her lack of competitive spirit was what Nagarjuna was pointing his finger at maybe.