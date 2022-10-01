The contestants who were nominated for elimination this week are Arohi, Sudeepa, Revanth, Inaya Sultana, Shrihan, Geetu Royal, Raj Sekhar, RJ Surya, and Arjun Kalyan. As per voting data it appears that Arohi, Sudeepa, and Raj are in the danger zone.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination Week 4: Will It Be Arohi?
Considering the three of them, it seems that Raj might be the most vulnerable to get evicted. While Sudeepa does involve her in general matters of the house to an extent, Raj mostly minds his own business. Arohi does get some footage from her interactions with Surya, and she is quite strong when she comes to justifying her actions.
The recent buzz hints that Arohi might be the one to leave the house this week. While it does seem possible that she could leave, it seems a little less likely, because the other two in the danger zone are equally vulnerable if not more.
In Friday's episode, Arohi was accused by Arjun Kalyan of being insubordinate when Raj was captain. Arohi defended her position by saying that she was always cooperative and she merely pointed out something that was wrong. Between the two it did seem like Arohi was more on the right side. Considering all that, it seems unlikely that Arohi would leave the house.
We will have to see if today's episode gives us any hints about who will stay in the house among the three.
