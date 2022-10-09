As per the voting results this week, Chanti appeared to be quite safe. Of the eight people nominated, he stood in the top 4 in terms of votes that he received. Inaya, Vasanthi, Adi, and Arjun received lesser votes compared to Chanti.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination Week 5: Has Chanti Been Evicted?
However, the buzz is quite strong that Chanti has been evicted from the show. In the earlier episodes usually, the voting results and general consensus gave a pretty good idea of who would be evicted on the weekend. This is the first time that someone who was not in the discussion of elimination has suddenly been declared evicted.
In Saturday's episode, there was a task named Hit or Flop. Contestants had to compete with someone and prove that they are a hit compared to the other person. Chanti during the game, ended up claiming that he is a flop, which Nagarjuna repeated to make sure Chanti knew what he was stating to the audience.
Adi has been saved already. So considering Arjun, Vasanthi, and Inaya, who all ranked lower than Chanti, it does appear that Chanti is the likely candidate. Arjun has an equation with Satya that brings the two of them to the center stage and when you throw Shrihan into the mix, it makes for a lot of fun. Inaya is a fighter, almost like our own female liger, and she creates some interesting moments as well.
That leaves out Vasanthi and Chanti and considering the strong buzz, it does seem likely that Chanti will face eviction in the Sunday episode.
