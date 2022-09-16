Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 12 Highlights: Revanth Has A Tough Time In The House

Revanth recently married and his wife is currently pregnant and is expecting a baby soon. He said that hopefully, the house might see the baby.

Sudeepa said that after her wedding she conceived but she couldn't have the baby. Since then she has been trying for a child again, but it has not worked out for her. considers her sister's child as her own.

Adi Reddy recently had a baby. He apparently could not be with his wife during the pregnancy or childbirth. He said that he has a visually challenged sister, and was worried about the baby's vision as there were discussions amongst the relatives. Fortunately, the baby turned out all right.

The recent episode started with a speaking task. The contestants were asked to speak about their perspectives on babies.

Keerthi's story started with her losing her parents, brother, sister-in-law and their baby to an accident. Her dad survived initially but later passed on in the hospital. Keerthi went on a comma for about a month. Completely broke and helpless she moved cities.

Things got better and she adopted a baby after she got a job and a life. The baby had some severe breathing issues, she said. Sadly, the baby passed on too. Keerthi expressed her guilt about not having provided better care for the child.

Marina spoke about her abusive father, and how he was practically dead to her. She praised her husband for taking care of her the way a father would. Then Rohit mentioned how the first time she conceived a child, the fetus did not have a heartbeat and it did not survive. Then the second time she conceived she experienced a miscarriage.

Sri Satya could not coherently tell her story. She was too shaken and she could only state that one should not be upset about their parents being controlling or a bit judgemental. She strongly iterated that suicide is wrong. Later in the house, she spoke about how her mom was helpless in the hospital and Satya did not know what to do. She regretted how society has turned overly materialistic and not having money makes people suffer inexplicable pain.

Chanti spoke about how people should not abandon their parents.

The task was halted for the day, and the housemates resumed their activities.

Arjun and Revanth had an argument about Revanth going overboard again. Revanth protested that he was not crossing any boundaries. Arjun could not take it. Arjun started ranting to Shrihan who was nearby. Revanth got mad and he walked out. The two called each other out back and forth for being kiddish.

Vasanthi and Revanth had a discussion about Revanth's jokes later. Vasanthi said that while it's clear that Revanth's intention isn't to hurt people, that's the end result. Revanth said he was confused about how close people considered him, and apologized if he had hurt her.

Revanth then had a debate with Sudeepa about something she had asked him to do. And then there was some back and forth between them. Revanth then requested Bala Aditya to give him something else to do. And then he was seen kneading flour. It wasn't clear if that was what he was supposed to do originally or not.

Then the contestants had a dance floor and some music, and the housemates had some fun.