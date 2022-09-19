Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 15 highlights: RJ Surya Manages To Impress Tamannaah

The contestants were divided into two teams, one with all the men, and the other with all the women. Each person from the men's team was asked to pick one woman as a bodyguard and state the threat that they expect protection from.

The recent Sunday episode started with Tamannaah introducing the trailer of Babli Bouncer, which releases on September 23, on Disney+ Hotstar. After that, she entered the house with the Sunday hamper.

Revanth and two others chose Geetu as their bodyguard. Revanth said that his threat was Geetu as well, and only she could save him from that. Arjun Kalyan chose Sri Satya as his bodyguard and said that he wanted her to protect him from Revanth. The audience in the studio, with Nagarjuna, started saying there was something between them. People were joking about it for a while, including Tamannaah, who said that most love stories start with friendships. Then Arjun told Nagarjuna that putting jokes aside, they were just good friends. Nagarjuna said, "I didn't say anything. The audience did."

Surya and Arohi couldn't escape the romantic speculations either. Surya didn't comment on it, but Arohi tried to explain, and then the housemates listed stories of how Surya and Arohi show their love for each other.

Among the men, Nagarjuna asked Tamannaah to pick four for the hamper. She picked Arjun, Surya, Revanth, and Rohit. The four of them were asked to impress Tamannaah to get the hamper. Arjun spoke about her talent and how inspiring she is. Revanth sang a song, Surya did a couple of voices, and Rohit spoke about how Marina is a big fan of Tamannaah.

Nagarjuna made it easier for Tamannaah to select one and removed Rohit and Arjun from the competition. Between Surya and Revanth, Tamannaah chose Surya and he won the hamper.

Then there was a song game, with a buzzer. The housemates were split into two teams. Song lyrics were shown on a screen and the teams had to recognise the song and sing.

The game was occasionally paused to reveal safe contestants. After three rounds of saving, Abhinayashree was declared evicted. On the stage, she was asked by Nagarjuna to name some contestants as honest and dishonest.

Under honest, she mentioned Faima, Surya, Bala Aditya, Chanti, and Sri Satya. Under dishonest, she mentioned Revanth. The episode concluded with that.