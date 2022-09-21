Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 17 Highlights: Inaya Rahman And Shrihan Get Into Conflict Again

Sri Satya and Revanth were having a conversation. Sri Satya remarked that she was in the house for money and fame, and not to please anybody by doing what they expect her to do.

The recent episode started with people reacting to the nominations of the Monday episode.

The next day started with the captaincy task, and the task was a Police Vs Thieves game. Surya, Revanth, Arjun, Neha, and a few others were thieves. Bala Aditya, Sri Satya, Faima, Inaya, and a few others were in the police team.

The police team was out on the lawn, and objects were lying around the lawn area to be stolen by the thieves. The thieves were to rush into the area and steal what they can, every time the buzzer goes off.

Bala Aditya held on to Neha's leg and pulled her to the ground when she went into the lawn area, and she didn't like it. She went into the house and cried out in angst. She had complained about a leg injury earlier, and it appeared that the injury spot had been disturbed because of this.

Arjun Kalyan was arrested by the police team and was put in the jail room. He then slipped between the bars and ran around, but he was caught again and someone or the other guarded him after that.

Surya yelled out all of a sudden to everyone's surprise and defended his team's game. Then Shrihan also had a loud argument with the police team, and Inaya, part of the police team, addressed Shrihan in singular, and that triggered him. He went on to shout back at Inaya, and the two had a yelling match.

Revanth felt left out probably and he joined the match, and he outdid Shrihan and got pretty aggressive. Shrihan had to hold him back and calm him down later.

Sri Satya tried to calm down Inaya who was pushing herself in and taunting Revanth who looked like he was about to hit her or something.

Later, as it grew darker, the police team grabbed the items and put them in a sac. The thieves protested that it was cheating. Bigg Boss announced that the game ended for the day, and would resume the next day. He added that whatever items people were holding onto, they can hold onto those items.

Geetu was given VIP status and was left in charge of trade and currency of the game.