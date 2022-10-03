Nagarjuna showed Keerthi the conversation, and had the three of them explain the context of the conversation. He also tried to make Keerthi understand how Geetu tried to misrepresent things.

As a whole the conversation was not against Keerthi in any way. However, Geetu who was there at the time of the discussion, had spoken to Keerthi about what Chanti said, and without the right context, Keerthi took offense.

The Sunday episode started off with Shrihan being saved from elimination. Nagarjuna then brought an issue. There was a conversation about Keerthi that happened in her absence. The conversation involved Balaaditya, Sudeepa, and Chanti.

Geetu started speaking when Nagarjuna was talking to Keerthi, and he got triggered. He snapped at her and asked her to stop interrupting. And told her to first sit down. He said he has been noticing how she keeps doing this often, and she apologized.

Once, the issue was solved, Nag asked Geetu about why she didn't question Chanti to his face when she felt he said something out of line. Geetu said they were not on good terms. And started crying saying that he skips food getting mad at her and it hurt her personally, so she wouldn't argue with him.

There were dance and musical performances over Dussehra celebrations.

Then Nag invited two guests from he team of his film The Ghost: Sonal Chauhan, and Director Praveen. The film's trailer was played for the housemates. Revanth sang a song. Shrihan was flirting with Sonal, praising her eyes. Arjun said Nagarjuna reminded him of Keanu Reeves. Nag said maybe Keanu Reeves resembles him.

Then there was a task where housemates had to "shoot" a housemate with a fake gun.

After the task, there were Games involving celebrations. The properties used were flowers, baskets, and balloons. The housemates danced for a while as well.

Arohi was eliminated toward the end of the episode. She mentioned the following people as honest: Shrihan, Balaaditya, Keerthi, Surya, Vasanthi, Rohit, and Marina. She named the following as dishonest: Sudeepa, Geetu, Sri Satya, Inaya, Revanth, and Chanti.