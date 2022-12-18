Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Shrihan Declared The STYLISH Contestant Of The Season

There is no denying on the fact that all the contestants of Telugu Bigg Boss’ sixth season are extremely stylish. So, when the makers were asked to pick one person as the most stylish one, it wouldn’t have been the easiest task for them. But it had to be done, and the makers have declared Shrihan as the most stylish person of the season.

In case you didn’t know, Shrihan is a former member of the Indian Navy. Born into a middle-class family, in Vizag, Shrihan quit his Navy job and pursued acting. He collaborated with actor Siri on a short film. Later, they appeared in a number of projects together. The two got involved romantically and got into a relationship. He has appeared in several Telugu TV series including Ammai Cute Abbai Naatu and Pitta Goda. Siri and Shrihan also own a YouTube channel, named Hey Siri. Shrihan's appearance in the series Ram Leela made him a popular face among Telugu TV soap opera fans.

Going by the recent reports, Shrihan will be the first runner of the season, while Revanth is expected to lift the trophy tonight. And reports also suggest that Srihan, Revanth, and Keerthi Bhat were offered the 'suitcase money’ of Rs 25 lakh but none of them took the money.

The season’s winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and property valued Rs. 25 lakh. Apart from this, the winner, just like the other housemates, will also be paid their remuneration for taking part in the show. The finale episode kickstarted on Sunday at 6 pm in a grand manner amidst the presence of old contestants and celebrities.

The episode is being aired on the television channel Star Maa and it is also being broadcast on the OTT streamer, Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming giant, which was giving the fans a 24/7 live broadcast, stopped the live show on Saturday so as to not break the suspense. Let us wait till tonight to find out who gets to be the winner of the season! Stay with us for the latest updates.