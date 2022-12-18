Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: THESE Three Contestants Deny ‘Suitcase Money’ To Stay In House

Telugu Bigg Boss’ sixth season is coming to an end soon. The grand finale is set to happen tonight, during which time the title winner will be announced. While fans are waiting to know who gets to lift the trophy, updates about the show are being showered on twitter by enthusiasts.

And the recent one suggests that three contestants were offered the 'suitcase money’ and none accepted. Bigg Boss reportedly offered Rs. 25 lakh cash to contestants Revanth, Srihan, and Keerthi Bhat if they were ready to opt out of the house. However, none of the contestants accepted the offer and they all decided to stay in the house. Meanwhile, reports that surfaced on Saturday stated that housemate Adi Reddy took the money and walked out of the house.

Srihan, Rohit, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Revanth are the finalists and it is reported that singer Revanth will lift the trophy with Srihan becoming the first runner up of the season. Let us wait and see what happens in the show. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the sixth season of Telugu Bigg Boss went on air on September 4 and it managed to create a strong buzz on social media with fans’ speculations and predictions. Fans also restlessly discussed about the contestants thus keeping the show on the headlines ever since the season’s inception.

The winner of the season will get to walk home with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and property valued Rs. 25 lakh. This will be offered to the winner apart from their remuneration for taking part in the show. With the presence of old contestants and the showcasing of throwback memories, the finale was started in a regal manner.

Television channel Star Maa started airing the finale at 6 pm and the episode is also being broadcast on the OTT streamer, Disney+ Hotstar also. The streaming giant, which was also giving the fans a 24/7 live broadcast, stopped the live show on Saturday. Let us wait till tonight to find out who gets to be the winner of the season! Stay with us for the latest updates.