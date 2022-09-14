In the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, contestants have quietly settled in and started moving friendly with the rest of them after one week, and no first-week elimination. The makers of the show have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they come up with new types of challenges and games to keep the housemates engaged and viewers entertained.
In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced Sisindri task/hush baby hush to pick out the new captain for the week. The task is all about safeguarding the dolls of each contestant and doing the needful when asked for. Contestants, as part of their game plan, can adopt any kind of strategy to win or make the opponents lose the game.
Galata Geetu AKA Geetu Royal is one among those who believe to win or make others lose. By hook or crook, she tries to grab the attention of the cameras and housemates as well as puts up a great fight when it comes to performing tasks and challenges.
As part of her game plan, contestants who are aloof have been duped. She tried to steal their toys and place them in the lost and found area, making them disqualified for vying for captaincy. Geetu even went ahead and changed the clothes of her lost doll with Baladitya's. She even stated, "I have no problem if Bigg Boss disqualifies my game and is okay with it."
Geethu, who was being nominated since the first week is continuing to irk the housemates every day. Tonight's episode is going to telecast the extension of the Sisindri task where contestants are asleep except for Adi Reddy, who sacrificed sleep to safeguard his doll.
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 10 Highlights: Sri Satya Just Wants To Eat In Peace
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Second Week: Galata Geethu, Adi Reddy, Shani Salmon & Others Nominated
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Arohi-Adi Reddy, Keerthi-Revanth Get Into Heated Arguments!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 6 Highlights: Geetu Royal's Face Turns Red
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 5 Highlights: Revanth And Adi Reddy Lock Horns
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Timings: When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 6?
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Day 3 Highlights: Rohit And Marina Will Get Evicted As A Couple
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Revanth, Faima, Sri Satya, Chanti, Abhinaya Sri, Inaya & Arohi In Danger Zone!
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri, & Inaya Are In First Week Elimination!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu Continues To Irk The Audience On Day 2; Inaya Feels Left Out
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Geethu Royal Vs Inaya Sultana Clash On Day 2
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geethu Royal Becomes Most Trolled Contestant On Day 1