In the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, contestants have quietly settled in and started moving friendly with the rest of them after one week, and no first-week elimination. The makers of the show have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they come up with new types of challenges and games to keep the housemates engaged and viewers entertained.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced Sisindri task/hush baby hush to pick out the new captain for the week. The task is all about safeguarding the dolls of each contestant and doing the needful when asked for. Contestants, as part of their game plan, can adopt any kind of strategy to win or make the opponents lose the game.