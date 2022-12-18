Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Finalists & Other Important Details

The countdown for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale has started. After a few hours, you will be able to watch the drama-packed finale episode of Nagarjuna's hit show. In case you are excited to know who will lift the winner's trophy of BB Telugu 6 and want to know important details about the final, you have come at the right place.

From live streaming to telecast date and timings, we will inform you about the main details about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 GRAND FINALE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Viewer can watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Star Maa. The episode will telecast at 9pm on Sunday (December 18). The show, which was launched in September 2022, will end up with a blockbuster finale episode.

The episode will be available for viewing on Star Maa, which is the official broadcaster of the show.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 GRAND FINALE ONLINE, LIVE STREAMING

Considering it's weekend and you might be out while the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 finale airs on television, you might think that you will end up missing the episode. No, you won't.

You can stream the finale episode on Disney+Hotstar as the show will be available for streaming on the OTT platform. All you need is a subscription for the streaming giant to watch the show online.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 TOP FIVE FINALISTS

Revanth, Shrihan, Adi, Rohit and Keerthi have emerged as the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The five contestants have been a part of the show since its inception.

Interestingly, the makers have planned big surprise for the contestants during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 WINNER

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be announced during the star-studded grand finale of the show. All the top finalists enjoy a significant fan following and the competition is intense in the new season of the show.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss Telugu 6.