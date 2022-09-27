Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates Buckle Up For Captaincy Task; Bring their Best Game On!

Hotel Vs Hotel is this week's task for captaincy given by Bigg Boss. Contestants are asked to open and host customers and earn money. Housemates are divided into two teams for the game. The event looked like a fun riot, going by the latest promo released by the makers.

The latest nominations at the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house have heated the entire scene with Inaya, Sudeep, Revanth, and Arohi among others getting involved in severe arguments. However, in the upcoming episode of the Telugu reality show, it looks like the contestants have a lot to entertain the viewers.

Sri Satya asked for Rs 1000 for an omelette and offered to even babysit Surya while he imitated a child throwing tantrums. She also came into an agreement with Arjun to feed him dinner in exchange for money.

On the other hand, Vasanthi was seen offering a Thai massage to lure customers to the hotel and she took Raj's hand to show her skills. Chanti then playfully pulled her leg. Faima brought her Jabardasth accent back while negotiating with Surya in English for the task as part of coercing patrons to come to their hotel.

So far, among 21 contestants, three contestants- Shaani, Abhinayasri, and Neha left the house in the elimination process. Revanth, Inaya, Geetu, Arohi, and Vasanthi are being nominated every week with the major number of votes but are being saved due to the support from their fans.

Tune into Star Maa every day at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, the episode begins at 9 pm. Simultaneously, the show will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.