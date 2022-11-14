Bigg Boss Telugu 6: List Of Nominees For The Eleventh Week

Accordingly, it is speculated that Srisatya, Raj, Marina, Keerthi and Rohit would be in the nomination list, this week. Another speculation goes round that everyone in the house including, Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Inaya and others would get nominated. This week's captain of the house Faima would be exempted from the nomination as always.

The contestants were asked to do open nominations in the garden area. Buckets of dried leaves and litter were arranged there. As per the first promo video released this morning, it is revealed that the contestants were asked to nominate two persons whom they consider ineffective to further continue the show. The contestants were asked to throw the litter upon their nominees from the given bucket.

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 begins its 11th week and the nominations process happened today as scheduled.

Earlier last week, as foreseen by FimiBeat, Bigg Boss house saw double eviction. Much to the shock of the viewers, Vasanthi and Bala Aditya were eliminated from the house as they were said to have gained least votes as compared the rest of the housemates.

There was mixed reactions on the eviction. Fans of BiggBoss started claiming that Bala Aditya's elimination was unfair. Even the host Nagarjuna was shocked to see Aditya's name in the elimination card. Aditya was considered as one of the strongest players and he performed better than other contestants in tasks. He also topped the unofficial polls as runner-up of the season.

It is to be noted that the current season has contestants from all walks of life apart from celebrities. Hence this show has gained viewership as compared to last year. And of course, thanks to the host Nagarjuna, the show is topping the charts.

A total of 21 contestants entered the house at the beginning of the show and presently there are 10 contestants left to continue the game.

We will have to wait till today's telecast to know who received more votes in the nomination process before speculations of who will be evicted be discussed!