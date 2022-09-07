In the first week, housemates are asked to stamp the name of the contestants they want to nominate on a paper. Later, each contestant will have to give their reason for nominating them and flush it off.

The first round of elimination in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house took place on the fourth day of the reality show. Contestants are asked to divide into two groups while the members of the Trash and Class categories are made to sit neutral. The reality show, which was widely watched and discussed among the Telugu audience began its brand new season on September 4 and is already dashing forward with the highest TRPs.

Revanth topped the eliminations with as many as 8 votes followed by Chalaki Chanti with 5 votes. Sri Sathya scored 4 votes and Faima scored 3 votes to be eliminated from the Bigg boss house. In addition to the above, the Class contestants are given special power to swap a contestant from the nominations. They all chose Arohi as the one who already received three votes for elimination.



Post the elimination round, Arohi, who was nominated by Marina and Rohith, as a couple, tried to make Jodi understand that she was misunderstood and had never body-shamed Marina. Sri Satya was nominated four times and the reason was that she was giving out attitude vibes. Speaking about the same, Sri Sathya stated that she had a bad past from which she was healing and refrained from speaking to others. She asserted that she doesn't have an attitude problem and is trying to loosen up a bit which will take time since it is just four days inside the house.