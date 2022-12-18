Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Not Revanth, Shrihan Is 'REAL' Winner Of Nagarjuna's Show, Here's Why
The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 turned out to be a blockbuster affair. Ardent fans of the show waited with bated breath to know the winner of the show. It was LV Revanth, who emerged as the winner of Nagarjuna's popular reality show. While the playback singer, it was Shrihan, who is being called the 'real winner' of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.
WHY SHRIHAN IS BEING CALLED REAL WINNER OF BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6
Host Nagarjuna, while appearing on the stage, revealed that Shrihan received the maximum votes from the audience. However, he ended up becoming the first runner-up of BB Telugu 6 as he decided to take Rs 40 lakh briefcase.
Nagarjuna called Revanth and Shrihan as the winners, stating that the latter got the highest share of votes. Indeed, Shrihan was the 'real' winner of BB Telugu 6 but he emerged as the first runner-up as he decided to leave the show by taking Rs 40 lakh suitcase.
HOW MUCH BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 WINNER REVANTH WON?
The singer took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh plot and a swanky new car after winning the reality show. As Shrihan walked away with the Rs 40 lakh, Revanth could only get Rs 10 lakh as the cash prize. However, he got the title of the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, which is a major achievement for him.
WHAT REVANTH SAID AFTER WINNING BB TELUGU 6?
The singer got emotional while thanking his well-wishers for their love and support. "I will like to thank everyone for the blessings and love throughout my stint in the show. I believed in myself, which helped me in winning the show," he said on stage.
Are you happy with the results of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
