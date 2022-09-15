Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Contestants Share Their Heart-Wrenching Stories As Part Of Sisindri Task!

According to the promo, Sudeepa Raparthi was seen sharing her story of having lost a baby due to her high Thyroid levels back in 2015. Marina and Rohith too shared their experience of having to abort the child in the third month as the baby was detected having no heart-beat from the sixth week.

In the latest promo released by the makers of Star Maa's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show, all the contestants were seen having a meltdown as others have been sharing their gut-wrenching stories in connection to their children, childhood, or whatever their greatest loss so far has been. The housemates were given dolls to take care like their own babies in the task of Sisindri. The task lasted for two days, and many inmates have developed a bond with their dolls.

Keerthi made all the housemates cry with her story of losing the entire family and also a child. Sri Satya, on the other hand was seen getting emotional about how parents irk us sometimes but it is also important that they warn us about important things in life.

Revanth, whose wife is seven months pregnant now, is seen becoming excited about his impending fatherhood. He shared that he never had the opportunity to have a relationship with his father and is really excited about becoming a father.

Adi Reddy spoke about losing his mother to suicide in 2013. He urged the contestants and viewers to not take hasty decisions when it comes to ending lives as nothing is permanent. He thought about how he would have taken care of her had his mother been alive now.

Chalaki Chanti too revealed his greatest loss of witnessing his own mother burning down to ashes in a fire accident. He later stated that his mother returned to him in two hearts as his daughters. Tune into Disney+ Hotstar or Star Maa everyday on weekdays from 10 pm and from 9 pm on weekends.