Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Geetu Asked To Coerce Baladitya Into Sacrificing Cigarette Smoking For All

In the upcoming episode of the biggest Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6, the contestants are entering the serious game of sacrifices, withdrawals, egos, and fights. Currently, the housemates are taking part in the captaincy task titled Battery Recharge. A huge battery prop has been set up in the house and the contestants are made to choose between three things that matter to them in exchange for a certain percentage of battery.

So far, Srihan, Sudeepa, and Adi Reddy have used their opportunities, and tonight's episode will show Geetu, Arjun Kalyan among others being called into the confession room. Meanwhile, Geetu is given the task of making Baladitya give up smoking in the house. While it is undisclosed if the task is for a day or a week, or for throughout the show, Geetu is handed the job to make Baladitya budge.

Geetu is then seen announcing it to the housemates, "In order to fulfill the task, all the housemates have to stop eating and drinking, or Baladitya should just give up smoking." Baladitya was in a state of shock after listening to it and was seen perplexed. Meanwhile, Adi Reddy commented that this is just the beginning and everyone has to sacrifice one thing or the other from now on.

Baladitya, however, later came back to Geetu and told her that she might have told him the same straight away without having to add frills like all the housemates are not supposed to consume any food against his sacrifice, which clearly upset him.

The Bigg Boss also directed the house's captain to keep a check on Baladitya and ensure that he doesn't take even a small whiff.

The promo also showcased Arjun taking a video call with his father and getting emotional. Geetu was seen speaking to his family over phone but with her usual panache.

Turn on Star Maa TV channel at 10 pm on Mondays to Fridays and at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Alternatively, one can stream the entire show online on Disney+ Hotstar.