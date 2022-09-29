The Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house took an emotional turn in its upcoming episode on September 29. The housemates, who are all settling their scores post the Hotel Vs Hotel task are treated to a deeply emotional situation. They have all felt happy, sad, and broken down- all at the same time.

Contestant Revanth's wife is heavily pregnant and is expected to deliver the baby by the time the game show comes to an end. While it is quite understandable for anyone to sympathize with the Indian Idol winner for his choice of missing out on one of the crucial phases of life, Bigg Boss makers have tried to make it up to him. They have given him a beautiful surprise.