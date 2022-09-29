The Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house took an emotional turn in its upcoming episode on September 29. The housemates, who are all settling their scores post the Hotel Vs Hotel task are treated to a deeply emotional situation. They have all felt happy, sad, and broken down- all at the same time.
Contestant Revanth's wife is heavily pregnant and is expected to deliver the baby by the time the game show comes to an end. While it is quite understandable for anyone to sympathize with the Indian Idol winner for his choice of missing out on one of the crucial phases of life, Bigg Boss makers have tried to make it up to him. They have given him a beautiful surprise.
According to the latest promo of the reality game show, Revanth was called out to the lounge area by Bigg Boss. Big Boss informed Revanth about his wife's baby shower event and started displaying clips from the event for Revanth to see. He immediately broke down and couldn't hold back his tears.
Revanth then called the rest of the housemates to come and see the pictures. The makers of the show have even arranged a decorative set-up of a baby shower event inside the house. The decoration included marigold flower garlands, a durbar chair, bangles, fruits, flowers, and vermilion powder among other essentials that are usually a common sight at a traditional baby shower event in Telugu culture.
Revanth then showered rose petals on his wife through the TV and put Kumkum (Vermilion) on her forehead. He kissed his wife fighting off tears, amid happy cheers and clapping from other housemates.
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates Buckle Up For Captaincy Task; Bring their Best Game On!
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Fourth Week: Srihan, Revanth, Geetu, Surya, Inaya, Arohi Get Nominated!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Nagarjuna Shocks Baladitya; Appreciates Srihan And Sri Satya!
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Third Week: Vasanthi, Inaya, Srihan, Geetu, Baladitya, Neha & Others Nominated!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rajsekhar Elected As Second Week's Captain; Sudheer & Krithi Enter The House
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu TRP Rating: Here Is The Reason Behind A Huge Drop In Akkineni Nagarjuna's Show!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Contestants Share Their Heart-Wrenching Stories As Part Of Sisindri Task!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Galata Geetu Tries To Hide Contestants' Dolls In Sisindri Captaincy Task, Swaps Her Doll
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 10 Highlights: Sri Satya Just Wants To Eat In Peace
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Second Week: Galata Geethu, Adi Reddy, Shani Salmon & Others Nominated
-
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Arohi-Adi Reddy, Keerthi-Revanth Get Into Heated Arguments!
-
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 6 Highlights: Geetu Royal's Face Turns Red