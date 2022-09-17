Rajsekhar, who was not very popular and kind of shy, was one of the captain aspirants of the week inside the bigg boss's house. The other contestants decided to allow him to take the lead and prove his mettle. Therefore, most sets of contestants who were asked to give their united vote have cast it for Raj, making him the new captain.

The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has shown the contestants in their cheerful spirit. The captaincy task has come to an end and the housemates, who have already decided to give captainship to Raj AKA Rajasekhar, have announced the same.

On the other hand, Inaya, who was also the contestant for captainship felt bad and broke down into tears that none has supported her. Raj went to Adi Reddy and tried to convince him to give a vote to Inaya so that she could feel a bit better. Inaya also got another vote from Neha and Arohi, as Inaya requested Neha to cast a vote for her.

Raj, after being announced as the captain first thanked the other contenders- Chanti, Inaya, and Surya. He said that he will respect the position, the opportunity and do his work in his best capacity.

Actor Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty have appeared inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house to interact with the inmates and promote their latest release Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. They made the contestants take part in a set of activities.

Geetu, Surya, Sri Han, Faima, and others have enacted a famous lift scene from Mahesh Babu's super hit Pokiri. Contestants were left in splits following their performance. Surya, Neha, Adi Reddy, Chanti, and Abhinayasri also enacted a train scene from Venky. Raj and Sri Sathya also enacted a scene from Sudheer's Prema Katha Chitram.

Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty then gave away the best actress award to Sri Sathya and Sri Han was given the best actor award. Then they bid goodbye to the house.